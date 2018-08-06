How to make a pinhole camera with film

The first camera ever made was a pinhole camera. Learn how to make this priceless artefact from our simple instruction manual. Make your own pinhole camera with film today.
A pinhole camera is basically, a light-proof container with a small opening at one end (pinhole) and a film at the opposite end. It works on the principle that light travels in straight lines (the rectilinear propagation of light). So light reflected off objects, will pass through the pinhole (serving as the aperture) and reprogram an inverted image unto the film.
Learn how to make this exciting piece of science, mixed with art and a dash of creativity through these easy outlined steps.
It doesn’t cost much to make a pinhole camera with film, because the tools and supplies needed are basic household items. Or they can be found at your local goods store.
READ ALSO: How to make a fidget spinner in 5 simple steps
Making a pinhole camera is quite easy but can be very time-consuming. For one, you would have to wait for the black paint to dry up (and repaint if any cracks develop later on). Then assembling time before you actually take a picture. The actual photography session can also be a bit time consuming because unlike a digital camera which takes a few seconds to take a photo. The pinhole camera takes longer to focus the image on the film, about a couple of minutes. The time is also determined by the kind of light-sensitive material used as the film.
Making the camera body
Load your camera
The lid will serve as our film holder. The film needs to be uploaded in complete darkness. To be able to do so well, practice with paper. Close your eyes whilst doing this to familiarize with the parts in complete darkness.
READ ALSO: Which smartphone has the best camera you know
Snap time
Make sure your camera is entirely light-proof. Repaint if you notice any cracks or tape up if any tears have occurred. A well-lit room is better for taking photos. The brighter the external light, the less time to capture your image.
The next step is to develop your photo. Doing this yourself is quite costly and complicated. Simply send off your film to a photography store to have it developed.