Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

'Nyantakyi' causes panic withdrawals at savings & loans company


Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following reported links with 'Nyantakyi'

Majority of customers who are saving with the financial company have elected to withdraw their funds after the company was linked with the name Nyantakyi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

The First Allied Savings and Loans Company has been hit by panic withdrawals following reports that a shareholder by the name “Nyantakyi” is to take over the company.

Majority of customers who are saving with the financial company have elected to withdraw their funds after the company was linked with the name Nyantakyi.

READ ALSO:  Court appoints Registrar of Companies to manage GFA assets in the interim

Management said the panic withdrawals started after investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, premiered his ‘Number 12’ exposé on corruption in football.

Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

The documentary captured over 77 football officials and referees engaging in various acts of misconduct and alleged corruption.

Resigned Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi was among those captured in the exposé, leading to his resignation from roles with FIFA and CAF.

Management of the First Allied Savings and Loans company said its customers have been rampantly withdrawing their monies, in what they describe as a case of mistaken identity.

Confirming the story to Accra-based Citi FM, a management representative of the company, Yaw Antwi, said they noticed the situation after their weekly withdrawal level hit an all-time high.

“We realized a lot of people were coming into our branches to withdraw which was much more than our liquidity plan. So after about a week, we realized that we had shot through the roof with withdrawals. That was just around the time we got to know that there is news in town that we have one share holder called Nyantakyi and that government is looking to lay hold of his assets,” he said.

“People had acted on that information and thronged into the banking hall to take their money. So it was then we realized that it was not just a normal withdrawal but some false information that is going on.”

READ ALSO: Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa

Mr. Antwi explained that the company is losing as a result of the massive withdrawals and clarified that, contrary to reports that have been speculating, there is no shareholder by the name Nyantakyi.

He, therefore, urged customers to not to withdrawal their monies from the savings and loans company, assuring that their funds are safe and secured.

“We don’t have any shareholder by name Nyantakyi so all our customers should be calm,” he said, adding that the company is working assiduously to rectify any challenge caused by this misinformation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Economy of Ghana: Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budget Economy of Ghana Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budget
Muhammadu Buahri: 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits Muhammadu Buahri 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits
Ghost Names: Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants Ghost Names Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants
Ghanaian Retail Market: Gov’t orders foreigners to leave the retail sector for locals Ghanaian Retail Market Gov’t orders foreigners to leave the retail sector for locals
Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa
Economy Of Ghana: Inflation for June hits 10% Economy Of Ghana Inflation for June hits 10%

Recommended Videos

Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK
Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Ghost Names Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to...bullet
6 Economy Of Ghana Inflation for June hits 10%bullet
7 Entrepreneurship Gov’t to give young entrepreneurs ¢100m...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Dismissal We’ve not dismissed 200 workers - TORbullet
10 Ghanaian Retail Market Gov’t orders foreigners to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Accra Markets.jpg
Fake Goods GSA to raid markets off fake products
Newly-elected NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
275 Bus Controversy Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's business ideas
270 Buses Controversy GNPC denies financing Blay's campaign
Banking In Ghana Abena Osei-Poku is new Barclays MD