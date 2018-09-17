Pulse.com.gh logo
StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV decoders to Ghanaian villages


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications play

The Ministry of Communications has announced that it will launch the commencement of the nationwide ‘300 village satellite TV project’ on September 26, 2018.

This is a partnership Chinese-owned StarTimes. Barring any unforeseen hitches, the ceremony to officially announce the start of the project will be held at Akweibu Basic School in Dansoman, the first beneficiary village in the Greater Accra Region.

China’s Ambassador-designate to Ghana H.E. Mr Shi Ting Wang and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the sector Minister are expected to grace the launch slated for 10 am on September 26.

This partnership is part of the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide between the rural and urban areas, the ‘300 village satellite TV project’ is expected to benefit 6,000 households drawn from 300 villages nationwide.

Communications Ministry said this will help “our citizens to access TV information on national and international events and programmes that would educate and inform them; hence increasing their awareness and knowledge to improve their welfare.”

A number of public areas will also be connected with satellite television service composed of a satellite dish, a high definition set-top box, and accessories while 900 public institutions will be connected through a satellite projector TV system and 32-inch television sets.

StarTimes partnership with the Communications Ministry in the ‘300 village satellite TV project is part of the commitment of The People’s Republic of China to deepen her long-standing relationship with the governments of Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation—a China-Africa Cooperation project President Xi Jinping said the project will give access to satellite television to 10,000 villages in 25 African countries.

President of the StarTimes Group, Pang Xinxing also remarked: “The China Government has entrusted the implementation of the Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages Project to StarTimes, to ensure that the African continent and media development progresses to the next level in digital television broadcasting. To this effect, Ghana has been selected as one of the beneficiaries.”

