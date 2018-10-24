Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

The Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union, Yaw Barima said they continuous increase of fuel prices is unbearable and they must, therefore, increase fares in order to remain in business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

True Drivers Union has said that starting from Monday (October 29, 2018) transport fares will be increased by 20 percent.

In an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM, Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union, Yaw Barima said they continuous increase of fuel prices is unbearable and they must, therefore, increase fares in order to remain in business.

He argued that even though there has been no official communication from the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union [GPRTU] on the increment, they are left with no option.

READ ALSO: Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths

They lament the need for an increase in transport fares has been long overdue as fuel prices remain unstable for the past months.

Mr Barima said fuel price has increased by some 12 cedis when they last increased fares and they, therefore, needed to increase their prices.

“In less than two years, fuel prices have risen by 12 cedis, whiles since 1999 to 2016 fuel prices has stood at 14 cedis, it is justifiable for us to increase fares. The prices of engine oil have also gone up. Spare parts for our cars and other things”

READ ALSO: NPA blames international market for fuel price increase

“We are all running at a loss. If possible. Now drivers have been running away with their sale because they cannot afford to do the sales these days.”

He explained this is necessary to accommodate the rising fuel prices as well as other administrative costs in providing service.

He called on passengers to cooperate with drivers on the new transport fares.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off
Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration
Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths
NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment



Top Articles

1 Part of Legon mall collapsesbullet
2 Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank casebullet
3 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUMbullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes...bullet
8 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from...bullet
9 Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chairbullet
10 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet

Business

Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Kofi Bentil
Gov’t shouldn’t compensate ‘Ponzi scheme’ victims -Kofi Bentil
George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgold
MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
X
Advertisement