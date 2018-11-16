DKM Saga: Victims of Jaster Motors, 3 others want gov’t to pay them too

news

Customers of 4 defunct microfinance institutions have pleaded with the government to pay them their investments which has not been refunded by the microfinance institutions.

Their requests come after the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta revealed that the government has paid most of the collapsed DKM customers.

“Mr Speaker, you would recall that DKM Diamond Microfinance Limited had its licence revoked in February 2016 with considerable suffering imposed on depositors, without any meaningful response from the previous government."

“The official liquidator received 99,858 claims and the validated claims amounted to GHS502 million.

“I would like to inform the country that out of the 99,858 claims, 79,708 (80 per cent) have been settled and depositors have been paid.

“The government has set aside funds at the Bank of Ghana to pay the remaining 20 per cent of depositors upon validation.

“An additional 12,612 claims have been fully provided for, but the customers have not as yet been able to show proof of deposit.”

Those demanding their investment are from 4 other defunct microfinance institutions. These 4 are Little Drops Financial Services, God is Love Fun Club, Jaster Motors and Investment Limited, and Care for Humanity Fun Club.

The spokesperson for the victims of Jaster Motors and the three others, Hannan Ayiwa, told Accra FM that “We also have our monies locked up and we plead with the government to pay us, too, just as they are doing for DKM customers.”