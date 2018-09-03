VW plant to be set up by last quarter of 2018 – Pius Hadzide

news

A Deputy Minister of Information Pius Enam Hadzide has revealed that German car manufacturer Volkswagen’s (VW) vehicle assembly plant would be set up in Ghana by the last quarter of 2018.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Hadzide said the government has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Volkswagen South Africa.

“We have just signed a MoU; it has to be properly implemented. Ghana doesn’t have to go to Germany, we have signed an MOU with Volkswagen South Africa. We have the framework already. Hopefully, by the last quarter of this year, they should start setting up the plant,” he said.

His comments come after President Akufo-Addo at a joint press conference with his German counterpart said that there was an agreement between Volkswagen, the government, and a local company.

The President who welcomed the move by Volkswagen to set up vehicle assembly plant in Ghana said this will strengthen Ghana’s economy.

“There are so many areas that our bilateral relationship has offered us, but the key part of it for me is the emphasis on investment and trade cooperation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Subsequently, some Ghanaians called on the government to support local automobile manufacturing firm Kantanka Automobile Company.

But the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile Company, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has said that his company is not scared of competition from any international automobile firm seeking to set up in Ghana.

VW in Rwanda

Volkswagen opened a $20 million assembly plant in Rwanda with the expectation of creating 1000 jobs in June 2018. The German carmaker also has plans to co-operate with a local company to establish a ride-sharing service in the country.

The Polo was the first model made at the site, and the firm is targetting an annual production of 5,000 cars in the first phase, by also building its Passat, Tiguan, Amarok, and Teramont models.

The VW assembly plant in Rwanda has been using components shipped from South Africa to Rwanda via Kenya.