Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, issued a statement on Saturday to explain that members of the Executive arm of government are exempted from a lockdown directive issued by the President on Friday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Members of the Executive refers to Hon. Ministers, Deputy Ministers of State, Senior Staffers at the Presidency and Special Assistants. All other Members of the Public Service are to comply with the circular issued by the Public Services Commission with reference No. AB 296/349/01 dated 23rd March, 2020 which is aimed at reducing the number of staff working at the same time while ensuring the continuous delivery of core services as mandated,” the Chief of Staff added in the statement.

Ghana has so far recorded 141 cases of the Coronavirus disease also known as COVID-19 after it detected its first cases earlier in March. Five people who tested positive to the virus in the country have also died while two infected persons have recovered.