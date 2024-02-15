10 injured as school building collapses on teachers and students in E/R (video)

With the buildings quickly filling up, some individuals sought shelter in an ageing building, which had served as a classroom before the tragic incident. Tragically, as the windstorm intensified, the weakened building succumbed to the force, trapping and injuring those inside.

Ebenezer Ayeh, reporting on the scene, conveyed that the injured victims were promptly rushed to Adeisu Hospital for medical attention. A video captured the aftermath of the collapse, depicting the devastation with walls and roofing sheets strewn across the ground, as individuals moved about amidst a palpable sense of fear and trauma.

Efforts are underway to provide necessary assistance to those affected by this distressing incident, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse.