17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the mother of the boy, whose name was not given, reported the case to the Agbado Police Division on Aug. 2, at 1.00 p.m.

He said that the woman reported that at about 12.30 p.m. on the same day, she received a phone call from her younger brother about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the woman, her brother said that her son followed her husband (his stepfather), a welder, to build a scaffolding in a building under construction at Church Street, Alagbado.

Hundeyin said: “In the process of work, the boy stepped on a life wire that was carelessly connected to an electric pole and he died on the spot.

“He was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The scene was visited by a team of detectives from the division.

“The corpse has been removed from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, no mark of violence was seen.

“The stepfather has been brought to the station for questioning.