25-year-old wife storms court to divorce husband, says she’s been starved of sex for 2 years

He told the court that her husband, Naziru Hamza, besides not sleeping with her, insulted and assaulted her. She pleaded with the court to annul the marriage.

Meanwhile, Hamza insisted that he does his best to satisfy Mukhtar sexually. He also denied abusing her as she alleged in her complaint to the court.

“Since I go out to seek for daily bread, I sometimes come home late and tired but my wife doesn’t understand, she always demands intimacy.

“I oblige many times and sometimes beg her to be patient till the next morning and I don’t beat her,” the News Agency of Nigeria quotes him as saying in court on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Asked whether she had evidence to back her complaints against her husband, Mukhtar answered in the affirmative.

Judge Malam Anass Khalifa, the judge who presided over the court adjourned the case until September 5 when Mukhtar is expected to present witnesses to testify against her husband.

In an earlier report, an 84-year-old Nigerian man who butchered his 75-year-old wife to death over sex starvation blamed it on anger, saying he regretted committing the crime.

Gabriel Ahuwa who was arrested by the country’s Edo State Police Command killed his wife on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

He was arrested and subsequently paraded on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

“In the afternoon of last Saturday, while we were in the house, I picked a cutlass and cut her all over her body. I did it in anger because she was not obeying me. I wanted people to know of it. I regretted killing my wife, after committing the crime,” Pulse.ng quotes Ahuwa to have confessed.

Explaining the motive behind killing his wife with whom he has seven children, he alleged that beyond starving him of sex, his now deceased wife was allegedly cheating on him.

“My wife was not listening to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she always declined. We have seven children together, five boys and two girls. I reported the matter to my family and her family, but she failed to listen to them and continued her old ways.

“I was hearing information that some pastors were sleeping with her. Each time I demanded sex, she would either tell me she was sick or she had an ulcer, yet I was hearing rumours that she was sleeping with other men, and I did not have money to carry prostitutes,” Ahuwa alleged.

