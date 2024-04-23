ADVERTISEMENT
10 killed as 2 Malaysia military helicopters collide during training

Bayo Wahab

Footage from the scene showed the helicopters flying in formation before one clipped the rear rotor of the other, leading to a fatal crash.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. April 23, 2024, as the helicopters were participating in a flypast rehearsal at the Lumut naval stadium, in preparation for the upcoming navy fleet's open day in May.

Senior operations commander from the fire and rescue department, Suhaimy Mohamad Suhail, confirmed the fatalities, stating, "The two helicopters collided during flight training. All 10 victims on board have been confirmed dead by the medical officers."

The helicopters involved were identified as a Eurocopter AS555SN Fennec and an AgustaWestland AW139. The wreckage of the Eurocopter was heavily mangled, lying across the stadium's track, surrounded by emergency personnel and scattered debris. Meanwhile, the AgustaWestland met a similar fate, crashing near the naval base's swimming pool area.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, reflecting on the severity of the incident. "The nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy," he said. He also announced, "I was informed that an immediate investigation will be carried out by the Ministry of Defense, especially TLDM (Royal Malaysian Navy), to find the cause of the crash."

This tragic event underscores the risks associated with military training exercises. Incidents involving military helicopters have occurred before in the region, including a non-fatal crash last month involving a Malaysian Coast Guard helicopter in the Strait of Malacca and a fatal crash in 2016 that killed a deputy minister and others in Sarawak.

The nation now awaits the results of the investigation, hoping for answers to prevent future tragedies.

