8-year-old girl battles for life as mother burns her over toffee worth 50 pesewas

According to starrfm.com.gh, the mother of the victim, Janet Awo, who is a petty trader, instructed her daughter to park their goods after the fateful day’s business.

However, the woman later found out that one of the coconut toffees costing 50 pesewas was missing.

She became uncontrollably furious and allegedly caned the little girl before dipping her two hands into the boiling water and fire, leaving her severely burnt.

The news website reports the grandmother of the victim, Comfort Amoaku, as saying that she became traumatized after seeing what her daughter had done to her own biological child.

The elderly woman disclosed that the matter has been reported to the Awutu Bereku Police station where medical forms have been issued to them since Sunday, July 31, 2022, to visit the hospital for treatment.

She, however, lamented how difficult it has been for them to raise GHC150 for the medical doctor to sign for the victim to get treatment. They have resorted to the use of local herbs to treat the severe-looking burn wounds.

Recounting her ordeal, the victim said that she ate the coconut toffee in question because she was hungry.