ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Don’t dismiss them – Akufo-Addo directs GES to give Chiana SHS students different punishment

Andreas Kamasah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Ghana Education Service to consider other disciplinary actions against the eight female students of Chiana SHS rather than dismissal.

Akufo-Addo directs GES to give Chiana SHS students different punishment
Akufo-Addo directs GES to give Chiana SHS students different punishment

This was contained in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the GES, Kwasi Kwarteng.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, following the President’s intervention, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum has directed the GES to review the disciplinary action taken against errant students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) had dismissed the eight female students of Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region for insulting the President.

The dismissal followed a viral video which emerged in November last year in which the students were captured insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while expressing frustration over the severe hardship prevailing in the country.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo appoints Hawa Koomson as caretaker Agric Minister

A letter dated November 29, 2022, signed by the Director General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah and handed over to the guardians of the affected students communicated their dismissal.

The GES described the conduct of the affected students in the dismissal letter as undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.

The disciplinary action is an outcome of an investigation that was launched into the video by the GES and the management of the Chiana SHS after they apologized to the President on behalf of the students involved.

The decision by the GES did not consider an appeal by the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah to the authorities to be lenient in dealing with the students.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies

Wild dog

Popular footballer’s own 3 wild dogs maul him to death

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

I need surgery to stop growing, doctors say it’s in my head - Ghana’s tallest man cries [Video]

10 tips on better oral sex

Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)