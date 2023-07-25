Citi TV interacted with the residents over the scandal that has hit one of their own, and they expressed mixed reactions. Some of them lamented the lack of development in the area, including bad roads, and unemployment among other things, while politicians continue to abandon them, and instead, amass wealth for themselves. Others defended her, saying they didn’t think she had done anything wrong.
Cecilia Dapaah’s house helps deserve awards – Resident of Ex-Minister’s hometown (video)
Some residents of Mpasatia in the Ashanti region, which happens to be the hometown of the embattled former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, have lauded her domestic workers who stole her money, saying they deserve accolades for their ‘bravery and smartness’.
One of the residents is captured in footage applauding the alleged thieves for doing a great job by stealing the Ex-minister’s money to better their lives.
There has been a public uproar over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.
According to the charge sheet, the alleged culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022. They have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.
Following the brouhaha, with calls for her prosecution, the Office of the Special Prosecutor arrested Dapaah on Monday and subjected her to hours of questioning bothering on alleged corruption, after which her private residence at Abelenkpe and her official residence at Cantonments were searched before she was granted bail.
