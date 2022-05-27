Court jails 2 Ghanaian armed robbers 30 years each with hard labour

The bandits also attacked and robbed a teacher and an Assemblyman for Owura High Electoral Area of their mobile phones.

The convicts had pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them, but the court presided over by Justice Mercy Addei Kotei found them guilty.

"The facts of the case as presented in court revealed that on January 29, 2019, the two robbers invaded the residence of Kofi Nartey with cutlasses and guns.

During the raid, the convicts brutally severed the hands of Mr. Nartey

The suspects, after breaking into the home, demanded money and mobile phones while pointing a pistol at him.

They bolted with their booty.

However, the Police upon a tip-off arrested them at their hideout.

They admitted to the crime during interrogation revealing George Edzordzi Dabla, as their ringleader.

Yakubu Nuhu Baturi, the second convict stated in his caution statement that he only assisted in the planning of the act but did not participate in the actual robbery.

They both pleaded not guilty to the offence when arraigned," adomonline.com reports.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a man suspected of having stolen a plantain was allegedly stoned to death at Mankesim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Some witnesses claimed that they found the body of the deceased, whose name was only given as Caleb, tied to the palm tree.

The Assembly member for Mankesim Netro Electoral Area, Cephas Arthur, confirmed the incident, and further disclosed that three people have been found dead in the area within one week.