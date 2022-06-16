Pulse.ng reports that an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Nigeria’s Abuja state, sentenced Chibuike Omemgboji on Wednesday.
Court orders National Service personnel to clean Winners Chapel for 6 months
A 30-year-old young man doing his National Service will clean the premises of Winners Chapel for the next six months after he was found guilty of romance fraud.
The court, presided over by Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered the youth corps member to report to the Winners Chapel, Jahi, Abuja, daily from June 15, and sign in and out upon completion of the service.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proffered a charge of cheating against Omemgboji, to which he pleaded guilty, hence his sentencing.
His defence counsel, Eteh Enobong, had pleaded for mitigation of the punishment, saying the convict had no record of previous convictions, and was remorseful and repentant.
He went further to say that his client was the breadwinner of his family and had a baby, so a custodial sentence would affect the innocent dependents.
"Omemgboji repented before he was arrested and revealed his true identity to the victim, apologised and attempted to make restitution, and has started a new business with his wife.
"He has decided to forfeit a Honda Accord car and an iPhone X, being proceeds of the crime, to the Federal Government of Nigeria , " Enobong said, as quoted by pulse.ng.
EFCC’s counsel, Mariya Shariff, told the court that Omemgboji, alias Surajo Ascencio, fraudulently created a Facebook and Instagram account sometime in 2022.
He then misrepresented himself to be "Ascencio" to one Sarah Vakunta and received 4, 328 dollars from her under the pretence of being in love with her.
Shariff said that Omemgboji’s offence contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Penal Code and was punishable under Section 322.
