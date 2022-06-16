Court orders National Service personnel to clean Winners Chapel for 6 months

The court, presided over by Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered the youth corps member to report to the Winners Chapel, Jahi, Abuja, daily from June 15, and sign in and out upon completion of the service.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proffered a charge of cheating against Omemgboji, to which he pleaded guilty, hence his sentencing.

His defence counsel, Eteh Enobong, had pleaded for mitigation of the punishment, saying the convict had no record of previous convictions, and was remorseful and repentant.

He went further to say that his client was the breadwinner of his family and had a baby, so a custodial sentence would affect the innocent dependents.

"Omemgboji repented before he was arrested and revealed his true identity to the victim, apologised and attempted to make restitution, and has started a new business with his wife.

"He has decided to forfeit a Honda Accord car and an iPhone X, being proceeds of the crime, to the Federal Government of Nigeria , " Enobong said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

EFCC’s counsel, Mariya Shariff, told the court that Omemgboji, alias Surajo Ascencio, fraudulently created a Facebook and Instagram account sometime in 2022.

He then misrepresented himself to be "Ascencio" to one Sarah Vakunta and received 4, 328 dollars from her under the pretence of being in love with her.