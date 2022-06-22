Court sentences final year university student to 8 months of toilet cleaning

According to pulse.ng, he was convicted of fraudulent impersonation.

He was convicted alongside Ajisafe Olaide, Lawal Morenikeji, Osuolale Abiodun, and Olamilekan Taofeek.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency that dragged the convicts to court.

They pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, in his ruling, ordered Oluwasegunfunmi to clean the toilets at the Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State for the next eight months.

The judge added that an attendance register of the convict having served the sentence meticulously from the beginning to the end of the eight months must be submitted to the court for inspection.

Nigeria’s EFCC appears to be cracking down on the activities of cyber-fraudsters in recent times.

Not long ago, the agency arrested no fewer than 30 people suspected to be internet fraudsters in Abuja.

It is reported that the suspects were all arrested in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following credible intelligence gathering.

After their arrest, a Mercedes Benz, Lexus, and Toyota cars, mobile phones, and laptop computers were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi, has disclosed that some security personnel in his municipality have been thwarting efforts to arrest sex traffickers and commercial sex kingpins by leaking information to them.

According to him, whenever his outfit hatches plans to arrest perpetrators of the crime, security officers who are supposed to effect the arrest inform the suspects beforehand and they flee.

Gyasi made the allegation in an interview with Movement TV in reaction to a growing sex trafficking business in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

"I cannot condone and connive on this menace. I am the first MCE to clamp down on these people. But the truth of the matter is that, whenever we plan to raid the places then some moles will leak our operation plans to alert them to escape. When we get our intelligence and we sit to discuss plans to conduct the operation to swoop on them then some people leak the information. I don’t want to mention specific security agency that does that," the MCE said.

An investigation by Starr FM revealed that some young female Nigerians are trafficked to Ghana for sexual exploitation through the conspiracy of some Ghanaians and Nigerians under the pretext of securing decent and well-paying jobs for them in Ghana.

"We have Municipal Security Council which I chair and We have Regional Security Council REGSEC which I am a member. Whenever we meet it becomes a topical issue which the Regional Minister is much concerned and committed to deal with it. But you need trustworthy security personnel who will not leak information to the suspects," he added.

Despite the alleged betrayal by the security personnel, Gyasi said he and his team will not relent, and that they will continue to do everything within their power to curb the activities of commercial sex workers and sex traffickers.

"We will not allow them to bring shame to the municipality. We will swoop on them by surprise and arrest them and demolish the illegal structures they have built.