Court sentences senior pastor to life imprisonment for raping a female pastor

Justice Rahman Oshodi, who presided over the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, handed down the verdict and also sentenced Daniels to an additional three years in prison for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old church member.

The court found that the prosecution successfully established the essential elements of the two offences, leading to the life sentence for the Bishop. Justice Oshodi strongly condemned Daniels' actions, stating that the cleric had shown a complete disregard for the truth and labelled him as a liar.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Oshodi acknowledged that there was an element of consent in one of the charges involving the rape of another church member, leading to the acquittal on that particular count. The judge also acquitted Daniels on the charge of attempted rape of a church member.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Bishop Daniels faced an amended four-count charge related to rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault. The charges were in violation of Section 260 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court proceedings were closely watched, and the verdict has sparked conversations around the need for accountability and justice in cases of sexual offences within religious institutions. The sentencing sends a strong message that sexual misconduct will not be tolerated, even within the confines of religious organizations.