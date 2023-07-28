Court slaps OSP with GHC1000 cost for failing to respond to Charles Bissue case

Bissue and his legal team filed the review application on June 15, 2023, but the OSP has since not responded to it.

Nana Baffour-Awuah Agyei, his lead counsel prayed the court to give the OSP another grace period to respond to the application, which it did before adjourning the hearing to 4 September 2023.

Charles Bissue is asking the court to stop the OSP from pursuing him for the corruption claims made in the Galamsey Fraud Part 1 documentary made by Tiger Eye P.I. and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The former secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) filed an application in which he argues the Special Prosecutor violated Section 3(1)(b) of the Special Prosecutors Act 959 by excluding Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I. from the inquiry.