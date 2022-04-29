CPP to set up funeral committee to plan "befitting burial" for Kwame Nkrumah

According to the party, unlike other former presidents and leaders of Ghana who have passed on, Nkrumah was not given the kind of burial he deserved.

"Lots of presidents, when they pass on, are given a befitting burial and funeral service. Kwame Nkrumah however did not receive this kind of treatment when he died. He died in exile, and his body was later brought home and exhumed. We need to give him a befitting burial as a statesman who gave us independence, to settle his soul, and shows our appreciation for what he did for us," Nana Yaa Jantuah said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

As to when exactly the befitting funeral will be held for the late head of state, she disclosed that the CPP will set up a committee in November to plan the entire event.

"In November 2022, we will set up a funeral committee to plan a befitting burial for him, involving all the stakeholders."

Some critics say that it is unnecessary to organise another funeral for someone who died years ago, and that the CPP should instead focus on rebuilding and rebranding itself to become attractive to Ghanaians and probably replace the NDC and NPP in running the affairs of the country.

However, Nana Yaa Jantuah partially disagrees. She argued that the yet-to-be organized funeral goes beyond the CPP as a party, adding that it has economic benefits for the country, too.