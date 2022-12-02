Father flogs 3-year-old daughter to death for entering neighbour's room

The suspect committed the heartless crime in the Aladja community of the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that Uweghwerhen was at home with his family members, alongside their neighbours when he saw his daughter coming out of the room of one of his neighbours.

“Displeased with his daughter’s action, Uweghwerhen, who became annoyed immediately he spotted her, pounced on her and used a cane to beat her, inflicting injuries on the victim’s body.

“The three-year-old girl was, however, said to have died as a result of the beating and upon realizing the gravity of his action, fled from the scene.

“Luck ran out of the victim’s father when vigilantes arrested him at Ubogo community and handed him over to policemen in Ovwian/Aladja Division,” pulse.ng reports.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution after the investigations are concluded.

