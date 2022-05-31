2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

The news website reported that two teenage lovers are a tricycle driver and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market in the Upper West Region.

They were reportedly supposed to take 100 lashes each, but Wa-Naa had mercy on them and reduced it to 20.

The lady in question allegedly uploaded the sex video on social media on Sunday, May 29, 2022, sparking wild reactions and condemnation.

Her action was deemed to have contravened the customs and traditions of the Waala Traditional Area, hence their punishment.

It is reported that the Waala Traditional Area made a bye-law last year prohibiting the filming and uploading of sexual materials on social media. It followed an observation that the leakage of sex tapes amongst the youth in the Wa municipality was becoming an order of the day.

The traditional leader has reportedly warned that anyone who falls foul of the bye-laws of the traditional area will not be spared.

Last month, a married woman accused of adultery was flogged by fifteen men contracted by her husband, causing her to fall unconscious and be hospitalized.

The incident happened in the Indian village of Madhya Krishnapur in India’s West Bengal on Saturday night, April 16.

The woman was reportedly flogged publicly and forced to marry her lover, with whom she allegedly cheated.

Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sonacharan Jamatia told news agency Press Trust of India that no such complaint had come to the police’s attention, but promised that the matter would be investigated.

"We will send a team to meet the victim to know the actual incident.

"The police has not received any written complaint yet, but there will be an inquiry into the alleged incident," Jamatia.

The unnamed woman is reported to have told newsmen that her husband led a group of fifteen men to a field while accusing her of having an extra-marital affair, and they beat her until she lost consciousness.

Her husband, too, is reported to have admitted to contracting his family members to beat her up for her alleged relationship with another man, also a resident of the same village.

"After the incident, I took her to Teliamura hospital for treatment and I spent the whole night there. The police visited my residence," the man is quoted as having told reporters.

The assault was filmed and the footage was circulated on social media in which the woman was seen surrounded by villagers after regaining consciousness.

They then forced her to exchange garlands with her alleged lover, who was also assaulted, as a symbol of marriage, amidst loud noises from bystanders.