This comes in connection to charges of alleged rape and arson. Ojuwoni, also known as Atakoro, was presented before the court alongside his accomplice, Olaitan Ibrahim Olalekan, by the state Police Command on December 5, 2023.
Fetish priest remanded for raping fashion design apprentice and setting her ablaze
A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, Nigeria’s Kwara State has issued an order for the remand of Sultan Ojuwoni, an Ibadan-based herbalist, at the Federal Correctional Service Centre in Oke-Kura, Ilorin.
The accusations revolve around the repeated sexual assault and setting ablaze of a 21-year-old fashion design apprentice named Firdaus Jimoh at Atakoro's shrine in Ibadan. The victim sought refuge with Omowumi, a friend of her mother in Ilorin, following a disagreement with her mother. During her stay, a dispute arose when Omowumi reported missing gold trinkets, accusing Firdaus.
After a visit to the police station and unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the alleged stolen items, Omowumi insisted on a spiritual examination by Atakoro. The herbalist, after confirming the innocence of Firdaus, subjected her to a charm-infused ordeal that involved pouring whiskey and resulted in her being set on fire. Omowumi, leaving Firdaus with Atakoro, relocated with her children for the night.
Atakoro subsequently sexually assaulted Firdaus, and medical examinations revealed signs of multiple rapes. Kwara State Police initiated a manhunt for Atakoro, leading to his arrest in Lagos. The Police First Information Report implicated Atakoro in serial rape and arson, collaborating with Olalekan and Omowumi, who is currently at large.
Charged with offences including criminal conspiracy, unlawful trial by ordeal, rape, causing grievous bodily harm, and attempt to commit culpable homicide, Atakoro and Olalekan appeared before Magistrate Kolawole Aluko. Despite not entering pleas, the court deemed it lacked jurisdiction for the charges but acknowledged their severity. The magistrate ordered the suspects' remand at the Federal Correctional Service Centre and scheduled the case for mention on January 17, 2024, emphasizing the non-bailable nature of the offences.
