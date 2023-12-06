Fetish priest remanded for raping fashion design apprentice and setting her ablaze

The accusations revolve around the repeated sexual assault and setting ablaze of a 21-year-old fashion design apprentice named Firdaus Jimoh at Atakoro's shrine in Ibadan. The victim sought refuge with Omowumi, a friend of her mother in Ilorin, following a disagreement with her mother. During her stay, a dispute arose when Omowumi reported missing gold trinkets, accusing Firdaus.

After a visit to the police station and unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the alleged stolen items, Omowumi insisted on a spiritual examination by Atakoro. The herbalist, after confirming the innocence of Firdaus, subjected her to a charm-infused ordeal that involved pouring whiskey and resulted in her being set on fire. Omowumi, leaving Firdaus with Atakoro, relocated with her children for the night.

Atakoro subsequently sexually assaulted Firdaus, and medical examinations revealed signs of multiple rapes. Kwara State Police initiated a manhunt for Atakoro, leading to his arrest in Lagos. The Police First Information Report implicated Atakoro in serial rape and arson, collaborating with Olalekan and Omowumi, who is currently at large.

