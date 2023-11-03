ADVERTISEMENT
‘Find somebody you can grow with’ - NSMQ mistress advises, says divorce is one of her failures

Andreas Kamasah

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress has advised young people to exercise caution in choosing life partners, adding that they must find people they can grow with.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann
The Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences for the University of Ghana said this among other things while speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Accra-based Starr FM on November 2, 2023.

“First of all, you need to make wise choices and understand what you are getting into before you even get there and so know that human beings are not static.

So, you don't get married based on what you see at that time, note that you are going to be growing, the person may or may not grow so find somebody you can grow with,” she advised.

She went on further to admit that she considered the breakdown of her marriage as one of her biggest failures in life.

According to her, her expectation when she married was to stay in the union for life, but the contrary happened.

“When you get married, you’re expected to stay in it for life, right? So, I consider the breakup of a marriage one of my biggest failures in life because I went in there for life and life happened,” Professor Effah Kaufmann added.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann is the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana. She has been the NSMQ mistress for years.

Andreas Kamasah

