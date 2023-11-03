‘Find somebody you can grow with’ - NSMQ mistress advises, says divorce is one of her failures

“First of all, you need to make wise choices and understand what you are getting into before you even get there and so know that human beings are not static.

So, you don't get married based on what you see at that time, note that you are going to be growing, the person may or may not grow so find somebody you can grow with,” she advised.

She went on further to admit that she considered the breakdown of her marriage as one of her biggest failures in life.

According to her, her expectation when she married was to stay in the union for life, but the contrary happened.

“When you get married, you’re expected to stay in it for life, right? So, I consider the breakup of a marriage one of my biggest failures in life because I went in there for life and life happened,” Professor Effah Kaufmann added.