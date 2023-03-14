Ga people have been disrespected, mistreated in our own land for far too long – Ga Mantse fumes

According to him, the Ga people and their traditional authority have been so marginalized and relegated to the background that people engage in far-reaching activities in the Ga land without recourse to the traditional council.

“We are sad about the way we are being treated in the capital. People just get up, go to a place like Agbogbloshie and start building why? Without even consulting a traditional authority,” Nii Teiko Tsuru II fumed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ga Dangbe is sad, sad because of a lot of things that are being done against us. That is why I am speaking in English today and I want you to hear we are sad!” he added, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

He warned that any politician who decides to marginalize the Ga people in the 2024 general elections does so at his or her own risk because they are the kingmakers.

“We will decide this election in 2024 because Accra is the pivot of the election. Accra is Ghana and Ghana is Accra, don’t take us for granted,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Build a social contract with the Ga-Adangbe people and you will see the light. Reiterating the number of people you have mentioned of Ga descent, Obetsebi Lamptey, Ako Adjei and all, are great men who stood and fought for this party. If you win your bid, which we pray you do, don’t forget the toil of these great leaders whose will, thought and process made this party what it is today. Remember that the Gas have laid down their lives for you.”

Reacting to the concerns of the king, Alan Kyerematen promised to give the Ga people what is due the if he becomes President of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP.

“In our party, our symbol is the elephant and we know that it is the symbol of the Ga State. All Gas naturally belong to the NPP and there is a spiritual connectivity between our symbols…. The role that the Ga community has played in bringing us to power must be appreciated by our party. And so if it is God’s will that I lead this party and I become president, I will make sure that Ga’s feature very prominently in government.”

Recently, the Ga Traditional Council issued a statement to register its displeasure about the ongoing construction of hostels for head porters (Kayayei) at Agbogbloshie in the national capital, Accra.

ADVERTISEMENT