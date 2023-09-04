‘Ultra-wicked politicians’ – Man fumes over 22 taxes totalling GHC154,773 on 1 imported car

According to the Head of Marketing & Brand Communications at EMI Ghana Limited, clearing an imported Nissan Quest attracts 22 different taxes totalling a whopping GHC154,773.
Kenny Senaya has lamented the numerous different taxes that are slapped on just one imported car at the Tema Harbour, describing the development as cruelty.
“You pay over 22 different taxes and levies if you dare import a vehicle to Ghana! If you already have a car in Ghana, please hold on tight to it and maintain it well, even if it's 25yrs old!” he cautioned in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Senaya went on further to chastise Ghanaian politicians and policymakers for making life difficult for the citizenry by formulating and implementing hurtful policies.
“We have too many ultra-WICKED politicians living among us in this country!
“IF they ever find themselves in trouble one day, would they be able to tell us to "MAKE NOISE"?” he wrote.
Below is the list of taxes Senaya has expressed his concern about:
Clearing a Nissan Quest at Tema Harbour:
1. Import Duty ¢68,165.46
2. Import VAT ¢62,482
3 Ecowas Levy ¢1,650
4. Vehicle Certification ¢1
5. Vehicle Examination ¢3,199
6. Network charge ¢1,186
7. Network charge VAT ¢155
8. Network charge Covid-19 Health ¢11
9. Processing fee
10. Ghana Shippers Authority ¢9
11. Import Health National Insurance ¢9,904
12. Network charge National Health Insurance ¢29
13. Internal Revenue Tax Deposit ¢3,384.
14. Ghana City disinfection fee ¢390
15. Import Levy ¢104
16. Special Import Levy ¢6,760
17. Ghana Education Fund ¢9,904
18. Ghana Import & Export Bank Levy¢2,535
19. MOT... ¢5
20. Network Charge GETFUND Levy ¢29
21. Inspection fee ¢261
22. African Union Import Levy ¢3,961
Total: 154,773 to get your car on the Ghanaian road!
Senaya’s post has sparked reactions from many well-meaning Ghanaians, some of whom have blamed parliamentarians for failing the country.
“So, he means your 275 parliamentarians passed all these taxes?
As in you have thinking people in power? Nooooo this can’t be. No serious nation does this.
And where are all the citizens who should challenge this?? Aaaa well, in a nation where only a few people are expected to always talk, these things can happen,” Private lawyer who doubles as vice president of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil wrote while sharing Senaya’s post.
Ghana has numerous taxes that analysts have described as nuisance and worthless, with calls for their abolishment.
