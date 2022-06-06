Ghanaian murder suspect in tears after escaping death sentence

The punishment for murder is the death sentence if the perpetrator is found guilty. However, according to starfm.com.gh, a seven-member jury panel unanimously returned a not guilty verdict to the court on the judgement day.

Owusu, and another, David Nii Aryee alias Shainu- earlier freed, were charged with killing one Mohammed Yahaya, at Oboum junction in Kwabenya in July 2017 following a misunderstanding, the news website reports.

The suspect, who was apparently expecting to be sentenced to death, could not control his tears after the court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh pronounced him free of the charges proffered against him by the state.

The prosecution told the court that on July 7, 2017, a misunderstanding ensued between a group of motor taxi operators at around 9 p.m. at the Abuom junction station.

"The misunderstanding was resolved, but later on, another group was seen fighting Mohamed Yahaya (deceased person).

"Owusu and Aryee, the 1st and 2nd accused persons, respectively, were seen among the people fighting the deceased.

"Owusu was then accused of using a pavement block he was holding to hit the head of the deceased, who fell down immediately.

"Aryee was also seen holding something in his hand and attempting to hit the deceased with it.

"He, however, did not hit the deceased because the deceased had already fallen from the impact of the pavement block allegedly used by the first accused on his head.

"There was an attempt by persons to stop the fight between the accused persons and the deceased.