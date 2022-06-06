You’re our last hope – Ghanaians beg Barker-Vormawor as they fear he’s ‘giving up’

Although he didn’t add any comment to the short film titled A Tale Of Momentum & Inertia, based on the hidden meaning of the film itself, his followers thought he was about to throw in the towel on the risky activism that has already put him in trouble with the state.

The #FixTheCountry movement and its organisers have suffered widespread condemnation in the past few days after the Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement that it had received notification about an "intended armed demonstration in Accra" being organized by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain Smart, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

According to the police, the said demonstration, if allowed to happen, would amount to a flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49).

In the statement that was posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 1, the law enforcement agency said that it had received notification from the above-mentioned organisers of the intended demonstration on Sunday, May 29.

"The demonstrators intend to embark on a three-day demonstration starting on 4th June 2022.

"The demonstrators intend to contract a private security company to provide protection for the demonstrators.

"That the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.

"That the armed demonstrators will pecket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporationn (GBC), and the Ghana Police Headquarters.

"That at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, they will demand to speak directly to the nation TV and layout their grievances," the police revealed in the statement.

Reacting to the revelation by the police, a section of the populace chastised the organisers of the "armed demonstration", saying their request was unthinkable and potentially criminal.

Meanwhile, Barker-Vormawor and the #FixTheCountry group have apologized to Ghanaians over the matter, saying their approach was misunderstood, and that there was no demonstration being organized in the first place.