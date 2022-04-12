Going to jail was the best thing that happened to me – Barker-Vormawor says

According to him, despite the assault and torture that he allegedly suffered at the hands of the law enforcement officers while in their custody, he has come out of it better and stronger to soldier on with his social activism.

On his Facebook page, where he interacted with numerous Ghanaians who were eager to have their nagging questions answered, one of his followers identified as Kwame Osei OJ asked: "Would you say going to jail is your biggest regret in life?" to which Barker-Vormawor said: "I would say going to jail was the best thing that happened to me."

He disclosed that what motivated him to leave his education and work abroad to engage in the obviously risky activism in Ghana, Barker-Vormawor said: "I was inspired by the sheer determination of young people. I was surprised by how defeated many people were".

He and the #FixTheCountry movement have been advocating for amendments to certain parts of the 1992 constitution that they claim was not written to champion the interests of ordinary Ghanaians.

During the Facebook interaction, Benyamin Madugu asked: "When you call for a new constitution, is it the case that, you completely think that, our current question from article 1 to the very last article is not useful and needs total replacement?"

Barker-Vormawor was emphatic in answering the question in the negative, saying: "I think that a constitution isn’t just about little changes to articles here and there. We must allow ourselves the space to think of both the structure of the constitution."

He added: "Little Amendments here and there promote linear thinking. We must start from

Purpose. What are trying to achieve? A more equitable Ghana. Then let’s restructure, power politics and people to better ensure this."