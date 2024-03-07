I'll sue Akufo-Addo if he fails to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law - Dafeamekpor warns

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Thursday, March 7, Dafeamekpor reiterated his and his colleagues' steadfast dedication to seeing the bill enacted into law. "As soon as we remit this to his office, time will begin to count and after 14 days if he doesn’t exercise responsibility, I’m going back to the Supreme Court to compel him to perform his constitutional function. I will suit the President," he stated.

Additionally, the lawmaker dismissed Richard Dela Sky's legal challenge against Parliament at the Supreme Court regarding the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, asserting that Sky's lawsuit is premature as the bill has yet to become law. He firmly believes that the Supreme Court should reject the lawsuit outright. "It will fail because the law is very definite on such a matter. My position is grounded in law and I am confident of this. I expect the Supreme Court to throw it away. The Bill is not yet a law. It is part of a calculated agenda to delay it."

The controversial bill, passed unanimously by legislators on February 28, 2024, has stirred significant debate. While members of Parliament are urging President Akufo-Addo to sign it into law, he has expressed his intention to wait for a ruling by the Supreme Court on Richard Sky's lawsuit before making a decision.

