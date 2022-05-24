JHS 2 girl stabs JHS 3 schoolmate to death over alleged boyfriend

The body of the deceased, identified as Akua Kumah, has been deposited at the Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital for autopsy, the news website reports.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Francisca Hayford, is reported to be in police custody at Sefwi-Akontombra assisting with investigations.

The Assemblyman for Nkwadum Electoral Area, Isaac Etsie, said that a misunderstanding ensued between the two students while returning from school on Monday, leading to the sad death of one.

"I was informed on Monday evening that two students were having a fight, and during the fisticuffs, the 15-year-old in JHS 2 stabbed the 16-year-old in JHS 3 in the breast," he said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The news outlet further reported a physician assistant at the Sefwi Nsawora Health Centre, Charles Kwabena Amoako, to have said that the victim was brought in dead.

He added that Akua Kumah was stabbed in the chest, causing her to bleed to death.

A similar incident occurred last year at Mawala in the Ngwaladi area of Gwelutshena, Zimbabwe on Friday, October 29, where a 15-year-old female student who was bent on protecting her boyfriend from being snatched by another 16-year-old student got stabbed to death by her rival.

According to Gwelutshena police, the two young girls had a misunderstanding over the said boyfriend when one of them stabbed the other with a kitchen knife.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement on its Twitter page, saying it had initiated an investigation into the incident.

"Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged (16) on 29/10/21 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area.