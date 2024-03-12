ADVERTISEMENT
I asked him for befitting burial but now I'm burying him - John Kumah's father cries

Andreas Kamasah

The father of the late Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, John Kumah, has expressed disappointment at the fact that he would be the one to bury his son and not the other way around.

John Kumah's father mourns late son: 'I expected him to give me befitting burial'

According to the grieving elderly man, he had told his son to give him a befitting burial after his death, little did he imagine that the direct opposite of his heart's desire would be the case. "We are leaving everything in the hands of the Lord. I told him, 'Kwaku, you have to bury me, not me burying you.' If it's someone who killed him or the Lord who killed him, we leave everything to God,” the heartbroken man lamented in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

John Kumah, a 45-year-old politician and father of six, succumbed to illness on Monday, March 7, sending shockwaves through Ghanaian society. His widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah, who is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Disciple of Christ Ministries Worldwide, has been thrust into the spotlight amid swirling speculations about her husband's demise.

Meanwhile, Prophet Badu Kobi, leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has entered the fray surrounding the untimely demise of the late Ejisu lawmaker and deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah. Speculations about his death being caused by poisoning have been swirling, and Prophet Badu Kobi has added fuel to the fire with his recent assertions.

Contrary to widespread rumours implicating Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in Kumah's death, Prophet Badu Kobi has stepped forward to exonerate him. In a video circulating online, the renowned clergyman claimed that God had revealed to him the innocence of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the matter.

Speaking passionately to his congregation, Prophet Badu Kobi affirmed, "God says I must tell the nation, Matthew Opoku Prempeh is not the one who killed John Kumah; the one who did is there." He further asserted that he knew the identity of the perpetrator, emphasizing that the individual was a close friend of the deceased.

According to the prophet, despite denials from Kumah's widow regarding poisoning allegations, he remains convinced that foul play was involved. He expressed readiness to disclose the identity of the culprit, indicating that the motive behind the poisoning was related to another individual.

"The only person I may tell is John Kumah's wife if I should speak for her to be very shocked [and say] so my husband's friend can kill him?" he stated, suggesting the shocking nature of the revelation he possesses.

With Prophet Badu Kobi's assertions adding a new dimension to the ongoing speculation surrounding John Kumah's death, Ghanaians are left pondering the truth behind these sensational claims and the potential implications for those involved.

