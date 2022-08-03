Will Jesus be happy with the economy? – Ofori-Atta's answer sparks reactions (video)

The interview focused on many issues pertaining to the Ghanaian economy and how well or badly it is faring. But while wrapping up, the interviewer asked Ofori-Atta if Jesus Christ would be happy about the way he and the New Patriotic Party have run the affairs of the country.

Then he answered, saying: "I think it’s an issue of willingness and obedience to what Christ would like us to do; honest good job done over the period? Yes. Holy spirit guiding us to the things we do? Yes. Am I confident that he is leading us in the right direction? Unequivocally…"

As if the interviewer wasn’t sure about the misters claim to be following the direction of the saviour, she asked again for emphasis: "So Jesus is happy about the way you’ve managed the economy?"

A this point, with his two arms folded, the minister hesitated for a while, while looking up as if he wanted to have a tête-à-tête with Jesus first before answering the question.

He then said: "You know it’s very difficult to think that one will be holly enough to the acceptance… you constantly pray that you have the courage and the spirit to go on."