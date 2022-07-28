RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Government will suffer - Kenya's speaker, MPs angry over sitting allowance abolishment

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Kenya’s National Assembly speaker, Justin Muturi, has vowed that his outfit will block every business of the country’s executive arm of government after the huge sitting allowance enjoyed by him and other lawmakers has been abolished.

Kenya Parliament at a past session
Kenya Parliament at a past session

According to him, the National Assembly has always been discriminated against, and this latest move is the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Recommended articles

He argued that lawmakers have a lot of burdens to discharge for their constituents and the nation at large, but are not compensated commensurately.

"MPs are the only state officers without a house allowance yet they have two working stations -- Parliament and their constituencies. The removal of the plenary sitting allowance means that the Executive will find it difficult to have its agenda in the House passed," Muturi vowed, as quoted by tuko.co.ke.

The news website reports that Kenya’s Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has abolished plenary sitting allowances for all 416 members of parliament.

It also rejected a proposal by the MPs to earn a KSH 1.2 million salary and instead maintained their monthly taxable income of KSH 710,000.

READ ALSO: This is wrong! – Reactions as Reverend Natasha and hubby’s tape goes viral (video)

The eastern African country’s National Assembly consists of 349 MPs, while the Senate has 67 members.

Before the controversial abolishment, MPs were earning a plenary allowance of KSh 5,000, reports say.

It is reported that with the latest directive by the Lyn Mengich-led commission, the government of Kenya is likely to save KSh 382.2 million.

The abolishment of the allowance was reportedly communicated to the lawmakers during a speaker's informal meeting on Wednesday, July 27, sparking negative reactions.

However, the legislators will receive an augmented taxable car grant of KSh 10 million every five years.

Hitherto, "a committee chairperson is entitled to a gross of KSh 15,000 per sitting, while the vice chairperson received KSh 10,000, and a member earned KSh 8,000 per sitting", tuko.co.ke report said.

With the abolishment of the sitting allowance for the legislators, Kenya’s parliament may witness some acrimonious moments in the future as the development is likely to create friction between them and the executive.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3-year-old girl falls from window of building’s 6th floor

Man catches 3-year-old girl falling from window of building’s 6th floor (Video)

File photo: Man with six packs

Pregnant woman says she regrets marrying man with six packs and big biceps

Primary 5 pupil narrates how gateman tied her down and raped her

Girl branded a witch because she was first to pass BECE with aggregate 30

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)