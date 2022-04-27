The BBC reports that the chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, who is in charge of party discipline, is looking into the matter.
MP accused of watching porn next to female colleague faces dismissal
The Conservative Party in the House of Commons has initiated an investigation into allegations that one of its lawmakers watched pornography in the chamber while sitting next to a female colleague.
"This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken," Heaton-Harris' spokesperson said, as quoted by the BBC.
It is reported that a minister raised the matter at a regular meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday night.
Although the errant MP’s identity remains unknown for now, reports say another MP corroborated the claim made by the female lawmaker who said she felt sexually harassed.
The alleged conduct of the yet-to-be identified MP has sparked calls for dismissal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "sexual harassment is intolerable" and was "grounds for dismissal" if the said lawmaker was found guilty of the claims.
It has come to light that sexism and harassment have been the order of the day in the UK parliament, as some female Tory MPs claim it is something they grapple with on a regular basis.
Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, is reported as saying that 56 MPs, including three cabinet ministers, were under investigation by the parliamentary authorities for sexual misconduct.
Meanwhile, in 2018, Kenyan MPs raised an alarm over a mystery woman who had been sending nude photos and videos to their phones.
Majority leader Aden Duale was the first to raise the matter, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalw, also corroborated it.
The lawmakers lamented that the unknown woman was on a mission to break their marriages.
Junet Mohamed said: "The lady sent me something. I tried to open it and the sounds that came out of it made it difficult to speak in my house. This woman is causing trouble in families."
Chris Wamalw is also quoted as saying: "If I show you some of the photos I received, you cannot even look with your eyes."
After listening to the lawmakers' lamentations, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, ordered the Parliament's Internal Security Committee to summon police chiefs and mobile service providers to offer some explanations as to how the phone numbers of the lawmakers got into the hands of the so-called mystery woman.
