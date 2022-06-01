Man bursts into tears as passersby stop him from committing suicide (video)

According to reports, the good Samaritans spotted the yet-to-be-identified young man on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge trying to jump into the river beneath it.

But coincidentally, some passersby arrived at the scene timeously to restrain him.

A video circulating online shows some of the rescuers consoling the apparently depressed man, telling him that God has a bright future for him, and that he should not waste his life.

One of the good Samaritans, a woman believed to be a staff member of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), is heard promising to find a job for the despondent young man if that would make him change his mind.

While they pacified him, the man started crying before he eventually loosened his grips on the bridge rails hesitantly.

The LCC shared the video on social media and said the young man had been handed over to the police.

"Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC patrol officers, a young man was saved from committing suicide on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. He has been handed over to police," the LCC wrote to caption the heartbreaking video.

Nigerians have been reacting to the video, with some blaming the hardships in the country for the man's decision to take his life.

In an earlier report, a young man who would have died about four years ago expressed gratitude to a strange Twitter user who talked him out of committing suicide.