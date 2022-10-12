Man gets life imprisonment after wearing condom before defiling 17-year-old girl

Justice Abiola Soladoye, who presided over the court, said that the narration by the victim, the investigative report and the accounts given by all the three witnesses called by the prosecution were all coherent and proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict committed the crime.

“I believe the testimony of the survivor in total, as she eloquently and brilliantly told the court that the defendant had a condom on before he had sex with her.

“The survivor told the court that her aunt sent her to do some work for her at her farm where the defendant works, and that the defendant sent her to fetch water. When she came back, she met the defendant drunk and he asked her if she wanted to have fun and he ended up having sex with her.

“She said it was the farm manager that reported the case to the survivor’s sister when she narrated her ordeal in the hands of the defendant.

“Evidence of the three prosecution witnesses have sufficient proof that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the survivor,” Justice Soladoye said, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

READ ALSO: Tidal wave washes Ghanaian man away while defecating in the sea

According to the judge, the sentence is meant to serve as a deterrent to others. She added that although Adeoye and his defence lawyers tried to confuse the court with concocted untruths, they could not hold water in the face of strong evidence.

“Evidence before this court shows that the defendant forcefully had sex with the survivor as this is corroborated in the medical report that there were bruises in her vagina, which can be as a result of struggle between her and the defendant.

“This should serve as deterrent to others; adults should not take undue advantage of children and defile their purity.

“The defendant was busy telling lies before this court but the court is not fooled.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“He should have his name written in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register,” Soladoye ruled.

She added that while there is a need for sex education, children must be proactive to escape the traps of sexual predators who are all over the place.

“Lessons to the young ones here is that it is not good not to run errands for elderly ones, but the younger ones must be very careful not to fall prey in the hands sexual predators.

“The survivor in this case was insensitive; as a 17-year-old, she ought to be proactive and run for her life when she saw condom on the penis of the defendant.

“Instead, she waited until the defendant forcefully had his way and had sex with her.”