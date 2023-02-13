ADVERTISEMENT
Man joins villagers to chase wife away for planting plantain on his mother’s grave (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A man and his villagers became angry and drove away his wife to her family because she planted a plantain tree on his late mother’s grave just a day after she was buried.

According to Ephantus Murimi from Kirinyaga County in Kenya, his 45-year-old wife’s conduct amounts to an expression of joy over her mother-in-law’s death.

He said that his wife was not on good terms with his mother before she died. He supported the residents of his village to chase the woman away.

“We do not want her again! We have even removed the three stones from her kitchen as a sign that we do not want her anymore,” he is quoted to have said.

Kameme TV’s report indicated that the woman did not attend the funeral of her mother-in-law which was held a few days ago. She however woke up and went to the graveyard and planted the plantain tree on the grave.

“We are so angry because she also said that there are three coffins, and by her planting the banana tree, she was expressing her joy that her mother-in-law is dead,” a resident is quoted as saying.

A dramatic video shows the villagers and the woman’s husband chasing her to her parents’ house as they say they don’t want her anymore.

