Man joins villagers to chase wife away for planting plantain on his mother’s grave (video)

He said that his wife was not on good terms with his mother before she died. He supported the residents of his village to chase the woman away.

“We do not want her again! We have even removed the three stones from her kitchen as a sign that we do not want her anymore,” he is quoted to have said.

Kameme TV’s report indicated that the woman did not attend the funeral of her mother-in-law which was held a few days ago. She however woke up and went to the graveyard and planted the plantain tree on the grave.

“We are so angry because she also said that there are three coffins, and by her planting the banana tree, she was expressing her joy that her mother-in-law is dead,” a resident is quoted as saying.