Man nearly lynched after teenager accused him of sexual molestation
Residents of Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra, were gripped by fear and anger when accusations flew like wildfire after a teenager pointed fingers at a 44-year-old man, Ebenezer Kwaku Boateng, claiming sexual molestation.
The teenager accused him of molestation, fondling him and trying to be romantic and he ran away after struggling.
The neighbourhood had long been suspecting Kwaku Boateng since after trying to have an affair with the child that fueled the desire of the citizens to beat him up.
The venomous rumors fueled a mob mentality, leading to a tragic and unjust lynching.
The truth, however, remained elusive, shrouded in the complexities of human nature and the consequences of swift judgment.
However, efforts to reach the victim proved futile.
