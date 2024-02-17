Man nearly lynched after teenager accused him of sexual molestation

The teenager accused him of molestation, fondling him and trying to be romantic and he ran away after struggling.

The neighbourhood had long been suspecting Kwaku Boateng since after trying to have an affair with the child that fueled the desire of the citizens to beat him up.

The venomous rumors fueled a mob mentality, leading to a tragic and unjust lynching.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truth, however, remained elusive, shrouded in the complexities of human nature and the consequences of swift judgment.

However, efforts to reach the victim proved futile.

Parliament of Ghana approved a bill proposing a mandatory prison term ranging from three to five years for those who promote, sponsor, or support LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

The discussions on this legislation, which focus on promoting appropriate human sexual rights and upholding Ghanaian family values, involved clarifications from MP Sam Nartey George of Ningo Prampram.