Man uses drone to catch wife cheating with her boss

One day, while conducting his surveillance, Jing's drone captured his wife leaving her office with an unknown man. The pair drove to a remote mountainous area, where the drone filmed them holding hands and walking to a secluded, dilapidated house. About 20 minutes later, they returned to their workplace.

Jing later revealed on social media that the man seen in the footage was his wife's boss, who had recently promoted her. The boss's wife also worked in the same building, necessitating the secrecy of their affair and their visits to the remote hideaway.

"Her other man is her employer," Jing wrote on Weibo. "He also works in the same factory, so it was inconvenient for them to have an affair there, so my wife was forced to meet him in the wild."

Jing also posted photos of his wife and her lover holding hands, stating his intention to use the drone footage as evidence in his divorce proceedings.