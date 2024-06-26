Man who failed WASSCE 17 times honoured with two doctorates degrees in US

Ahmadu, also known as ‘Mr Voiceover,’ emphasised the importance of dedication and self-belief in overcoming challenges.

"Seek out opportunities for growth, leverage available resources, and connect with mentors and supportive networks," he advised. "Keep pushing forward, and your efforts will eventually yield success."

Ahmadu’s journey from facing severe educational and personal obstacles to becoming a global mental health advocate highlights the power of resilience.

"My story is a beacon of hope for youths facing similar challenges, inspiring them to rise above their circumstances and make meaningful impacts in their communities and beyond," he stated.

In 2018, while studying Mass Communication at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ahmadu gained international recognition when he won the International Award for Student Brand of the Year in West Africa. His story of attending 16 primary schools and 14 secondary schools due to family instability, and sitting for the O’level examination 17 times over five years before passing, showcases his unparalleled determination.

Pulse Ghana

Upon graduating from UNIBEN in 2018, Ahmadu was honoured by the vice-chancellor as an extraordinary student, with his achievements archived in the university’s main library to inspire others.

He was also recognised as the ‘Most Innovative Student in Nigeria’ and ‘Media Personality of the Year,’ among other prestigious awards.

In the United States, Ahmadu's impact continues to grow. He has received numerous awards, including the “Distinguished Student Leader with a Big Heart” and “Outstanding Mental Health Advocate of the Year” by Active Minds.

On 8 June, Ahmadu was awarded an honorary doctorate in International Affairs from Global Seminary University, New York, in collaboration with GEPEA University, Portugal. This recognition acknowledges his significant contributions to promoting peace, sustainable mental wellness, and hope globally.