Mentally-challenged woman gives birth to twins

The spokesman of the hospital, Bank Akinnuoye, is reported to have said that the woman and her babies are doing very well.

Before she gave birth, 'Iya Kamo’ was reportedly seen loitering in the streets of Ido-Ekiti together with another child.

She was taken to the hospital where she was receiving antenatal care before she eventually gave birth to the twins.

The Chairman of the Ido-Osi Local Government Council, Dr Sola Ogunsina, applauded the management and staff of the hospital for taking care of `Iya Kamo’ and her newborn twins.

NAN reports that he donated money to support the needs of mothers and babies. He also urged fellow Nigerians to extend a hand of help to `Iya Kamo’ and her twins.

