My daughter and I connived to have my husband jailed for 10 years – Ghanaian woman (video)

A guilt-ridden Ghanaian woman has confessed that she planned with her daughter to have her husband jailed after finding out that he and the teenager had consensual sex, including threesomes many times, and even had an abortion.

The woman, identified simply as Gloria, disclosed this on Confessions with Ms. Nancy on TV3.

According to her, although she knew that the sexual intercourse between her daughter, who was of age, and her husband was consensual, she plotted with the girl to file a rape case against him.

“I went into marriage with my 18-year-old daughter. Before marriage, my husband and I decided to have my daughter stay with us. He buys my daughter gifts. Gifts her money. Takes her out. He does everything a father would do.

“My daughter saw that father figure in my husband. One day we had to change my daughter’s phone for her. After changing it, I decided to go through my daughter’s phone. Ms. Nancy, what I saw is nothing to write home about,” Gloria said.

She revealed: “I saw chats between my husband and daughter about the abortions she has had for him. And how he’s been having a threesome with my daughter. My husband told her that she’s the best thing to ever happen to him.”

The discovery left Gloria so disappointed and furious, so she decided to make her husband pay for his action by all means.

“After confronting my daughter, we connived and decided to report it as a rape case, so my husband was arrested and jailed.”

Just two years into the 10-year jail term, Gloria said she is feeling guilty for causing her husband’s imprisonment in connivance with her daughter, knowing they had consensual sex.

