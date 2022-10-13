My daughter and I connived to have my husband jailed for 10 years – Ghanaian woman (video)

According to her, although she knew that the sexual intercourse between her daughter, who was of age, and her husband was consensual, she plotted with the girl to file a rape case against him.

“I went into marriage with my 18-year-old daughter. Before marriage, my husband and I decided to have my daughter stay with us. He buys my daughter gifts. Gifts her money. Takes her out. He does everything a father would do.

“My daughter saw that father figure in my husband. One day we had to change my daughter’s phone for her. After changing it, I decided to go through my daughter’s phone. Ms. Nancy, what I saw is nothing to write home about,” Gloria said.

She revealed: “I saw chats between my husband and daughter about the abortions she has had for him. And how he’s been having a threesome with my daughter. My husband told her that she’s the best thing to ever happen to him.”

The discovery left Gloria so disappointed and furious, so she decided to make her husband pay for his action by all means.

“After confronting my daughter, we connived and decided to report it as a rape case, so my husband was arrested and jailed.”