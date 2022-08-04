My wife has brought me another man’s pregnancy but I can’t complain – Man cries

In the letter, which was posted on the Facebook page of Sister Sister on Thursday, August 4, 2022, the man talks about how his mother has been pestering his wife for a grandchild, not knowing that her son is the problem.

He stated emphatically that "this pregnancy is not mine."

Read the full details of his letter below:

"My Ex-Girlfriend from University broke up with me over my roommate. She found my roommate more attractive and handsome than I was.

"We actually dated for a year and a half and although we were intimate, she never got pregnant. Only six months into her relationship with my roommate (Cyril), he announced to me that she was pregnant and he was scared because he wasn't ready.

"I was shocked and asked myself many questions about why she never got pregnant while we were dating. I proceeded to run some tests and the results were that I had a low sperm count. I’ve been married for 4 years to my wife but she has never been pregnant, not even a miscarriage.

"My mother has been pressurising her for the past 6 months and it breaks my heart to see her cry. I know I am the problem but I haven't been able to open up to her. 3months ago after my mum’s last visit, my wife returned from the hospital beaming with smiles and announced to me she was pregnant, 3 months pregnant, how possible is this I thought to myself?

"I cannot get a woman pregnant but my wife doesn't know this. I didn’t know whether to smile or to be angry and confrontational. This pregnancy is not mine but how do I go about this situation?

Clearly, my wife has cheated on me Sisters, what should I do?" the anonymous man wrote, as posted on the Facebook page of Sister Sister.