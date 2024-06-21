Nigerian man arrested for allegedly killing son and secretly burying him

Three days ago, Oga was seen carrying his severely beaten child into a taxi. Witnesses reported that the child was taken to Suhum Hospital, where the medical staff said they were unable to treat him.

Concerned for the boy’s welfare, community members, led by Assembly Member George Oboubi, decided to follow up on the child's condition. When questioned, Oga claimed the boy had died of malaria and was in the mortuary. However, he later changed his story, admitting that he had buried the child in a public cemetery.

Oga's inconsistent accounts raised suspicion, prompting Oboubi to involve the police. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Oga and his wife had buried their 10-year-old son, Wisdom, without a coffin, allegedly paying and convincing cemetery workers to do so.

Pulse Ghana

The police have exhumed Wisdom's body and arrested Oga and his wife. The motive behind the severe beating that led to the child's death remains unclear, though it is noted that Wisdom did not attend school and was often confined to the house. The boy reportedly defied his father's orders to stay indoors, which may have led to the fatal beating.