Nigerian man arrested for allegedly killing son and secretly burying him

Gideon Nicholas Day

A 40-year-old Nigerian man, known locally as "Oga," has been arrested for allegedly killing his son and secretly burying him. The incident has shocked the community of Kyekyewere, where the man, who sells hardware, has been living.

According to Accra-based UTV journalist Michael Akrofi, Oga had a history of aggression towards his family. Neighbours reported that he frequently beat his wife and children, and his violent behaviour went unchecked as the community feared his wrath.

Three days ago, Oga was seen carrying his severely beaten child into a taxi. Witnesses reported that the child was taken to Suhum Hospital, where the medical staff said they were unable to treat him.

Concerned for the boy’s welfare, community members, led by Assembly Member George Oboubi, decided to follow up on the child's condition. When questioned, Oga claimed the boy had died of malaria and was in the mortuary. However, he later changed his story, admitting that he had buried the child in a public cemetery.

Oga's inconsistent accounts raised suspicion, prompting Oboubi to involve the police. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Oga and his wife had buried their 10-year-old son, Wisdom, without a coffin, allegedly paying and convincing cemetery workers to do so.

The police have exhumed Wisdom's body and arrested Oga and his wife. The motive behind the severe beating that led to the child's death remains unclear, though it is noted that Wisdom did not attend school and was often confined to the house. The boy reportedly defied his father's orders to stay indoors, which may have led to the fatal beating.

The community remains in shock as investigations continue into the tragic death of Wisdom.

