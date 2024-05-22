Forex Crisis: Nigerian students told to leave UK after failure to pay tuitions

The university has thrown the affected students off courses and asked them to leave the country for breaching their visa sponsorship requirements.

The Teesside University students have attributed their inability to pay the fees to the forex crisis in Nigeria triggered by the naira devaluation.

Consequently, some students have been blocked from their studies, reported to the Home Office, and ordered to leave the UK immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision came after the students pleaded for more time but the university maintained that strict external regulations tied its hands.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian students protest decision

While narrating their ordeal to the BBC, some of the students said they felt suicidal as they accused the university of taking a "heartless" stance on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disappointed students also felt the school failed to provide adequate support in resolving the tuition issue.

The group of 60 students, who chose to share their names with the British broadcaster, have formed a common front to urge the university to offer support after several of their colleagues faced consequences of defaulting on payments.

One of the students, Adenike Ibrahim, who was close to graduating, had her visa revoked and was told to leave the country, despite having paid 90% of her tuition fees.

“I did default [on payments], but I’d already paid 90% of my tuition fees and I went to all of my classes.

“I called them and asked to reach an agreement, but they do not care what happens to their students.

ADVERTISEMENT