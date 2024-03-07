In the video, believed to have been shot at the Keta parade grounds, some marchers, thought to be students, are seen holding placards with messages against former President John Dramani Mahama's 24-hour economy policy proposal.
NPP flag, anti-Mahama placards at Independence Day parade in Keta sparks controversy
A video purported to be from Keta in the Volta Region has sparked controversy as it shows a parade where an officer, presumed to be in charge, hoisted a flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while standing on the red carpet during the Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, March 6.
Social media users believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have alleged that the anti-Mahama messages displayed by students originated from the Keta Nursing Training College.
The 2024 Independence Day celebrations were held at both regional and district levels, with the national program taking place in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.
Participants in the national parade included members of security agencies, government officials, and school children. The district-level parades primarily featured students from primary through tertiary education levels.
