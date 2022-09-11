Picking money from the floor causes your salary to finish fast – Ajagurajah warns

Imagine bumping into a bundle of cash while walking and there is nobody in sight, at a time when you are in some critical financial difficulties.

But Ajagurajah says: “The owner cried when he realized he had lost the money. He didn't drop it intentionally. You have been praying and asking for money and you saw it and took it.”

He warned: “You have to go look for whoever prayed for you or whichever power allowed that to happen, and thank them or else you will keep paying for that debt till you die.”

Well, before you rubbish the prophet’s warning, saying that it is just one of his attention-seeking comments, he asks: “Have you realized there are people who complain that their salary even finishes before they receive an alert?" claiming: "It's because they must have picked money through this means. The spirits will deduct even before it hits your account.”