Leaked letter shows Asogli State officially invited Kennedy Agyapong to the Yam Festival

Andreas Kamasah

A letter circulating online which has the letterhead of the Asogli State Council shows that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, was officially invited to grace this year’s Teza (Yam Festival).

Kennedy Agyapong and Togbe Afede XIV

This follows the embarrassing rejection of the lawmaker’s gifts by the Asogli State on Friday, September 9, 2022.

At the durbar ground at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe, where Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, sat in state to receive homage from all chiefs who owe allegiance to the Asogli State, Mr. Agyapong’s gifts, which included cartons of bottled water, were publicly rejected, and he was told by some sub-chiefs who acted as intermediaries for the king that his gifts and his presence were unsolicited.

Kennedy Agyapong, who was there in person in Ho to pay homage to the traditional leader, had to leave the durbar ground with his entourage after the rejected gifts were packed back into the car that conveyed them there.

Explaining the basis for the rejection of the gifts to Graphic Online, the palace spokesperson said it was a result of “his gross lack of respect” for the Agbogbomefia.

“A few years ago, Kennedy referred to our Agbogbomefia as a corrupt person who used his position as the chairman of the National Investment Bank board to do fishy deals.

“We have also not forgotten the comment Kennedy Agyapong made some years ago about the Ewe and Ga people,” the spokesperson said.

The development has triggered mixed reactions on social media with some people saying that the move by the Asogli State was unnecessary and contradicted the theme of the festival, while others say it serves Mr Agyapong right, adding that disrespect for traditional leadership must not be condoned.

The one-month festival seeks to highlight unity, reconciliation, stocktaking, and development and is also a platform for the annual reunion with the ancestors and the re-affirmation of allegiance by all chiefs and their subjects in the Asogli State to the Agbogbome Stool.

Interestingly, the leaked letter shows that the lawmaker, businessman, and NPP flagbearer hopeful was specifically invited as a guest as far back as July 25, 2022.

“The Agbogbomefa Tobe Alede XIV, Chiefs and people of Asogli State in the Ho Municipality will, as usual, celebrate their annual Te Zá (Yam Festival) this year under the theme ‘LET'S ESCHEW GREED, UNITE FOR PEACE, DEVELOPMENT AND PROSPERITY’,” the letter by the secretary to the Asogli State, Stephen Tette reads.

“Various cultural tourism and sporting activities, symposia on chieftaincy institution and investment opportunities have been planned for the celebration from 6August to September 2002 The Agbogbometia Togbe Afede XIV.

“Asogli State Council and the Festival Planning Committee have the pleasure to invite you to witness the Sitting-In State of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on Friday 9 September and the climax of the festival which is the Grand Durbar on Saturday 10 September 2012 at 10:00am at Jubilee Park, Ho. We hope that you will make time out of your tight schedule to celebrate with us,” the letter added.

Asogli State's invitation letter to Kennedy Agyapong

It is unclear why, having invited Mr. Agyapong to the festival, the Asogli State would turn around to tell him that his presence and the gifts he presented to them were unsolicited.

Pulse.com.gh made attempts to reach Stephen Tette, whose phone number is on the leaked letter, for a reaction, but his phone number was understandably busy.

