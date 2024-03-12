Prophet Badu Kobi reveals John Kumah's alleged poisoner, says it's not Napo

Contrary to widespread rumours implicating Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in Kumah's death, Prophet Badu Kobi has stepped forward to exonerate him. In a video circulating online, the renowned clergyman claimed that God had revealed to him the innocence of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the matter.

Speaking passionately to his congregation, Prophet Badu Kobi affirmed, "God says I must tell the nation, Matthew Opoku Prempeh is not the one who killed John Kumah; the one who did is there." He further asserted that he knew the identity of the perpetrator, emphasizing that the individual was a close friend of the deceased.

According to the prophet, despite denials from Kumah's widow regarding poisoning allegations, he remains convinced that foul play was involved. He expressed readiness to disclose the identity of the culprit, indicating that the motive behind the poisoning was related to another individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The only person I may tell is John Kumah's wife if I should speak for her to be very shocked [and say] so my husband's friend can kill him?" he stated, suggesting the shocking nature of the revelation he possesses.

John Kumah, a 45-year-old politician and father of six, succumbed to illness on Monday, March 7, sending shockwaves through Ghanaian society. His widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah, who is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Disciple of Christ Ministries Worldwide, has been thrust into the spotlight amid swirling speculations about her husband's demise.